Gambia: New Travel Agency Disburses 270 Bags of Cement, 3 Packs of Corrugate Sheets to West Coast Disaster Victims

At a ceremony held at the Brikama Community Center yesterday, 21st November 2022, the National Coordinator of the American Foundation for Hajj and Umra Travel Agency presided over the distribution of the materials to victims in West Coast Region.

Among them are 19 families in Brikama and 12 others from across the country. Three families received two packs of corrugated sheets each, while the rest received 10 bags of cement each. There was additional package of cement earmarked for two schools and a mosque in the West Coast Region to help refurbish their damages.

Mr. Sheriff Kijera, national coordinator of the group, said there are 270 bags of cement and 16 packs of corrugated sheets currently being distributed across the country. "It forms a part of the group's corporate social responsibility towards vulnerable members of Gambian society who are struggling to recover from the past rainy season storm damages," he said.

Although the group was registered in The Gambia in 2020, their entry into the Hajj and Umra market is mainly driven by humanitarian services rather than profit. "The founders each year put together their resources to help with travel and accommodation needs of pilgrims in Saudi. They also help with food preparation and supplies to help needy pilgrims who struggle to enjoy these services in Saudi Arabia," Kijera explained.

Headquartered in the U.S., the group responded to calls made by families and needy people whose houses submerged in floods from torrential rains or their buildings fell and roofs blown away. Victims were identified through evidenced based assessment and packages were mobilised through fundraising from the group to support those identified to be in need here in The Gambia.