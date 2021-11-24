Gambia: New Travel Agency Disburses 270 Bags of Cement, 3 Packs of Corrugate Sheets to West Coast Disaster Victims

23 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

At a ceremony held at the Brikama Community Center yesterday, 21st November 2022, the National Coordinator of the American Foundation for Hajj and Umra Travel Agency presided over the distribution of the materials to victims in West Coast Region.

Among them are 19 families in Brikama and 12 others from across the country. Three families received two packs of corrugated sheets each, while the rest received 10 bags of cement each. There was additional package of cement earmarked for two schools and a mosque in the West Coast Region to help refurbish their damages.

Mr. Sheriff Kijera, national coordinator of the group, said there are 270 bags of cement and 16 packs of corrugated sheets currently being distributed across the country. "It forms a part of the group's corporate social responsibility towards vulnerable members of Gambian society who are struggling to recover from the past rainy season storm damages," he said.

Although the group was registered in The Gambia in 2020, their entry into the Hajj and Umra market is mainly driven by humanitarian services rather than profit. "The founders each year put together their resources to help with travel and accommodation needs of pilgrims in Saudi. They also help with food preparation and supplies to help needy pilgrims who struggle to enjoy these services in Saudi Arabia," Kijera explained.

Headquartered in the U.S., the group responded to calls made by families and needy people whose houses submerged in floods from torrential rains or their buildings fell and roofs blown away. Victims were identified through evidenced based assessment and packages were mobilised through fundraising from the group to support those identified to be in need here in The Gambia.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X