Gambia: Scorpions Wrap Up Int'l Training Camp in Dubai As Afcon Looms

The Gambia senior national team last Wednesday wrapped up their international training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations edges closer.

The Scorpions slipped to New Zealand 2-0 in an international friendly match as part of their preparations for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece set to begin on 9 January 2022.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use the next two months to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Gambia has been paired with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.