Gambia: Dodou Kassama Wins Back-to-Back Int'l Golf Tournament

Dodou Kassama, a Gambian professional golfer has won the 2020 Gambia Open Golf tournament held at the Sir Dawda Jawara-Fajara Club Golf Course, in The Gambia.

Dodou won the overall professional category. This is his fourth time of winning such tournament and twice in a row.

He won the tournament in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The international (Gambia Open Golf tournament) brought together golfers from The Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

The winner of the professional category, Dodou Kassama was awarded a trophy and cash prize of D52, 000, while Lamin Touray, a Senegalese and Mustapha Camara, a Sierra Leonean both emerged 2nd position and were given each D22, 000, while Essa Farnnel another Sierra Leonean came out 3rd position and was given D11, 000.

Edrissa Jammeh finished 5th position and was given D4, 000; Omar Jadama emerged 6 position and was given D3, 000 while Musa Gaye took 7 position and was also given D2, 000.

Bakary Y. Badjie, minister of Youth and Sports, said sports is one thing that brings people together, nothing that this is why they are committed to the development of all sports in the country.

"This is the reason I always make time to attend every sports activities in the country. I understand that many people in the country think that golf is a sport for few. This is why we as a ministry are very much committed to work in encouraging more people particularly the youth to get involved just like they do in other sports," he stated.

Ebrima Jawara, president of The Gambia Golf Association, described this year's Gambia Open Golf tournament named after his late father, and former president of the Republic of The Gambia, Sir Dawda Jawara as very important.

He added that this year's tournament has been very participatory as it featured international golfers from The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal.

Caddies

Meanwhile, the winners in the caddies' category were Ebou Jarju, Ebou Dampha, Essa Jatta, Matarr Badjie and Fansu Drammeh). They were all awarded.

Meanwhile, there were special prizes for amateur winners in both men and ladies longest drive: 9 Hole and 18 Hole competition; longest putt: 9 Hole and 18 Hole competitions; nearest to the pin: 9 Hole and 18 Hole competition and lowest score: 9 Hole and 18 Hole competition.

Dodou Kassama, winner of the professional category expressed delight for winning the Gambia Open Golf tournament for the fourth time.

According to him, his success was as a result of hard work, dedication and perseverance.