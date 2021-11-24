Nigeria: Osimhen to Miss 2022 Nations Cup

Nigeria's main arrow head in attack will miss the 2020 Nations Cup

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been confirmed to miss footballing activities for the next three months.

It was stated Tuesday on the club's website after undergoing a successful injury on his cheekbone and eye socket.

According to the club, he is expected to return to action in three months' time.

"On Tuesday morning, Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro, who was assisted by Dr Mario Santagata with Dr Raffaele Canonico also present.

Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation. The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days.

"Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months."

Osimhen suffered the injury during a head clash with Inter Milan's Skriniar at the weekend which saw Napoli suffer their first league defeat in 3-2 loss.

Osimhen's injury means Super Eagles will be without the their most reliable goal poacher at the Nations Cup, which kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.

According to Joseph Yobo, while speaking with Goal.com, "It is shocking to hear that such an integral part of the national team is going to be missing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

"He is a big player, but his health is more important. It is a blow for the national team.

"Osimhen is a young lad who has a lot of potentials and is still developing. I had a chat with him recently and I reminded him of how great he could be. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Despite the fact that Gernot Rohr's side has multiple options for injured Osimhen, the contributions of the former Lille player have been remarkable in the Qatar 2022 World cup, in which he scored four of the Eagles' nine goals.