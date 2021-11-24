Central African Republic: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President, Central African Republic

23 November 2021
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:‎

Today, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR) to discuss the growing humanitarian emergency in CAR. Administrator Power expressed concern with the severe deterioration of the food security situation in the country, where an estimated 2.6 million people--approximately 60 percent of the country's population--are now experiencing acute food insecurity, and she highlighted the urgent need to remove barriers to reaching populations in need. She raised concerns with the worsening security conditions, as well as reports of grave human rights violations, and expressed the United States' commitment to supporting inclusive peace in CAR.

Administrator Power emphasized that the United States will continue to stand with the Central African people, and following her meeting with President Touadéra, USAID announced an additional $8.9 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of CAR.

