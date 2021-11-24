South Africa: FIH Inks Broadcasting Deal With SABC

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a media rights agreement with South Africa's national public broadcaster SABC for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021. This is the first time that FIH signs a partnership with SABC, and the agreement sees the company produce all matches of the event and broadcast them in South Africa, either live or delayed.

Thierry Weil, FIH CEO, commented on the partnership: "The FIH Hockey Junior World Cups are known to be the perfect platforms for future hockey stars to rise. We're really glad to be partnering with such a recognised broadcaster as SABC, who will help us convey the performance of these hugely talented young female players to all hockey fans in South Africa, and also to the rest of the world, thanks to the production of the international feed. We look forward to an amazing event in South Africa".

On the other hand, Gary Rathbone, Head of Sport for the SABC, added: "Hockey is one of the fastest growing sports in SA schools and the SABC is delighted to bring all South Africans who love the game, a chance to see the international stars of the future of Women's hockey, in action on home soil. Being broadcasted on the SABC platforms means that everyone will be able to access great sporting action that will surely inspire the next generation of SA hockey talent".

It has to be noted that the organisation's 'flagship' event for Women's Juniors will take place at the North-West University (NWU) of the academic city of Potchefstroom from 5 to 16 December 2021, and will involve 16 teams from around the world.

In territories where broadcast rights agreements are not in place, fans are able to watch every match via the Watch.Hockey app, and yesterday, the FIH also announced its squad lists for the tournament.