Namibia: Krahenbuhl, Viljoen Are Bowls Champs

AXEL Krahenbuhl and Diana Viljoen of Rossmund Bowling Club were crowned Namibia's Closed Singles Bowls champions after winning the finals which recently took place at the Eros Bowling Club.

Krahenbuhl reclaimed the title that he last won in 2013 after playing some excellent shots at critical times against Schalk van Wyk of Transnamib Bowling Club in the final.

Van Wyk was appearing in his third successive final after finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2019, but once again the top prize eluded him, as Krahenbuhl won the match 9-4, 8-3.

Viljoen reclaimed the women's title that she last won in 2018 after beating Anjuleen Viljoen of Transnamib Bowling Club in the final.

Anjuleen Viljoen got off to a great start, winning the first set 12-4, but soon found herself in all sorts of trouble as Diana Viljoen made a great comeback to win the second set 12-1.

She maintained the momentum to win the third set 4-2 to take the title.

Both Krahenbuhl and Viljoen have now qualified for the 2022 World Champion of Champions competition which will take place in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Namibia Bowling Association thanked all the volunteers during the competition, at both the Windhoek Bowling Club and Eros Bowling Club for their efforts, which ensured that the competition ran smoothly.