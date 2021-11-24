Somalia's Army Chief Meets Turkish Defence Minister

Somalia army Gen. Odawaa Yusuf Rageh has met with Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Anakara the capital of Turkey.

The two sides discussed political and military cooperation between Turkey "friendly and brotherly" Somalia continues to develop.

He added that Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support for the people of Somalia to ensure that they live in peace and tranquillity.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar received the Chief of General Staff of Somalia, Brigadier General Odawa Yusuf Rage, who was in Turkey at the official invitation of Chief of General Staff General Yaşar Güler,"

Relations between Turkey and the Horn of Africa nation are historically strong, and picked up pace after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit in 2011, making him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years.

Turkey has also been continuing its support to Somalia with humanitarian aid in the areas of health, education and security.