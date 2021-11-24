Somalia's Army Chief Meets Turkish Defence Minister

24 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia army Gen. Odawaa Yusuf Rageh has met with Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Anakara the capital of Turkey.

The two sides discussed political and military cooperation between Turkey "friendly and brotherly" Somalia continues to develop.

He added that Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support for the people of Somalia to ensure that they live in peace and tranquillity.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar received the Chief of General Staff of Somalia, Brigadier General Odawa Yusuf Rage, who was in Turkey at the official invitation of Chief of General Staff General Yaşar Güler,"

Relations between Turkey and the Horn of Africa nation are historically strong, and picked up pace after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit in 2011, making him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years.

Turkey has also been continuing its support to Somalia with humanitarian aid in the areas of health, education and security.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X