GSM Group and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have signed a 2.1bn/- co-sponsorship agreement that will last until 2024.

The two-year-deal was signed in Dar es Salaam Tuesday by TFF Vice President Athumani Nyamlani and Company Investment Director Eng. Said Hersi.

The company joins the Mainland Premier League main sponsors NBC Bank after signing a 2.5bn/- sponsorship.

NBC took over from mobile company Vodacom Tanzania which sponsored the league for several seasons.