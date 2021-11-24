Angola: Vice President Praises National Heroes Legacy

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa Tuesday in Luanda commended the role of national heroes in the struggle for the liberation of Angola, urging the young people to follow suit.

Bornito de Sousa was speaking at the opening of the national activity on the "Historical Legacy of Heroes in the Fight Against Colonial Occupation, in the framework of the 46th anniversary of Independence.

The Vice President said that young people needed best references to guide them in their daily efforts to see their dreams and aspirations fulfilled.

In his address, he called for reflection on the historical role of sovereigns and distinguished figures.

Among the heroes, he mentioned Ngola Kilwanji Kia Samba, Njinga Mbande, Kimpa Vita, Mandume Ya Ndemufayo and Ekwikwi II, who excelled at the struggle against colonialism.

He said that the Angolan heroes managed to deal with the challenges of their time, lead, fight and resist the colonial occupation, creating the foundations for other generations to make Angola's independence possible.

He suggested that other sovereigns and tribal chiefs deserve, in due course, due attention and study.

Research and Preservation of Patriotic Values

He said he hoped that the event will help add knowledge on the reason why we became independent and one people and one nation, from Cabinda to Cunene and from the Sea to the East.

Bornito de Sousa also spoke of the need to continue promoting and safeguarding moral, cultural and patriotic values of youth, in particular, and of Angolan society in general, as well as an interest in the history of Angola and Africa.

The event also aims to build on the legacy of freedom fighters as a model for preserving the moral, cultural and patriotic values of youth and society in general.