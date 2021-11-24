Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Confirms 52 New Infections Tuesday

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,797 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll still stands at 2,974 for three consecutive days, since a single death was last reported on November 21, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed the new infection figures on its official Facebook handle Tuesday night, noted that 52 infections were recorded across seven states of the federation.

The new update revealed that Nigeria's infection toll has increased to 213,677, from 213,625 reported 24 hours earlier.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Rivers State in the South-south topped the chart with 20 cases and Lagos State followed with a backlog of 15 cases - six and nine cases for November 17 and 19, 2021 respectively.

While Plateau State in the North-central reported eight cases, Jigawa State in the North-west reported six cases.

The NCDC also added that three states: Delta, Gombe and Kaduna reported a single case each, while Edo and Sokoto states reported that no cases were recorded in their states on Tuesday.