Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Confirms 52 New Infections Tuesday

24 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,797 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll still stands at 2,974 for three consecutive days, since a single death was last reported on November 21, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed the new infection figures on its official Facebook handle Tuesday night, noted that 52 infections were recorded across seven states of the federation.

The new update revealed that Nigeria's infection toll has increased to 213,677, from 213,625 reported 24 hours earlier.

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,797 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Rivers State in the South-south topped the chart with 20 cases and Lagos State followed with a backlog of 15 cases - six and nine cases for November 17 and 19, 2021 respectively.

While Plateau State in the North-central reported eight cases, Jigawa State in the North-west reported six cases.

The NCDC also added that three states: Delta, Gombe and Kaduna reported a single case each, while Edo and Sokoto states reported that no cases were recorded in their states on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X