Ghana: Covid-19 - Ghana Records 27 New Cases ... Active Cases Now 734

Ghana has recorded 27 new cases of the COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country's active cases are now 734, this, according to the Service has brought the country's total confirmed cases to 130,827 as of November 17, 2021.

The Service has also indicated that three persons are in critical condition, while 25 are said to be in severe conditions.

According to GHS, 128,885 people have recovered from the virus but unfortunately, 1,208 people have died as a result of the infection.

The service said it has so far conducted 1,950,105 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, with a positive rate of 6.7.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 502, after recording 70,672 cases out of which 69,890 have recovered and have been discharged, followed by Ashanti, with 20,719 cases and 20,332 recoveries and discharges.

Western region has 7,536 recoveries out of 7,452 cases while Central region has 4,862 cases with 4,799 recoveries and discharges.

The Service also said that the Eastern region has confirmed cases of 6,599 with 6,462 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 838 recoveries with 848 cases.

It also stated that, the Bono East region has recorded 2,552cases out of which 2,487 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The Volta Region, the GHS said has a total of5,367 cases out of which 5,278 were recoveries and discharges, thereby leaving the region with 10active cases.

The Bono Region has a total 2,030 recoveries and discharges out of 2,122 cases, leaving it with three active cases.

The Ahafo region has 1,058 cases with 1,026 recoveries while Savannah Region has 262 cases with 259 recoveries.

North East has 283 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,761 cases with 1,724 recoveries while Western North has 1,006 cases with 994 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,487 cases with 1,429 recoveries, the Upper West has 743 cases with 709 recoveries while the International travellers (KIA) has 2,950 cases with 2,904 recoveries.

The GHS has, therefore, called for the stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the pandemic.