Ghana: Body of Woman Found in Refrigerator At Fiave ... Boyfriend On the Run

Ho — A Murder enquiry is underway in Ho, following the discovery of the body of a young woman in a refrigerator in her boyfriend's room in the neighbourhood of Fiave, in the Volta Region.

The deceased was only identified as Lizzy, and her boyfriend, whose name was only given as Frank, was said to be on the run.

Briefing journalists in Ho, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said that body was found at about 9:00 am on Monday.

She said that it was after the police received a report from Ho-Fiave that a strong stench was emanating from the room of Frank.

The informants told the police that there was also a dense cloud of houseflies hovering around the window of the room, and that compelled neighbours to break into the room only to discover the woman's body in the double-decker fridge, DSP Tenge said.

Subsequently, she said, an investigative team proceeded to the house and conveyed the body to the morgue at the Ho Municipal Hospital.

The body was at an advanced state of decomposition at the time, DSP Tenge stated, adding that the body was awaiting autopsy while a search was in progress for Frank.

"We believe the deceased was killed by her boyfriend," she said.

Some neighbours told the Ghanaian Times that the deceased and the suspect,(on the run) were both working at a hotel in the Ho municipality.

Others said that Frank was seen in the neighbourhood a day before the body was found in the fridge, and that he greeted neighbours cordially and also told them that Lizzy was fine.