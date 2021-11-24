Ghana: Police Arrest 4 Robbers At Ajasco Red Top

Four suspects, who robbed residents of Ajasco Red Top, at Kokrobite, a suburb of Accra, were on Thursday arrested by the police in a special operation.

The suspects are Benjamin Otoo, also known as(alias), Dada Joe, Tony Mensah Yedu, alias, Big Joe, BismarkAsabree, alias Dagbano, and Nana YawArko.

They reportedly broke into the rooms of victims, forcibly made away with laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three infinix smartphones and Techno Cammon 7, Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, 3 phone chargers and an unspecified amount of money.

A statement signed by the Director-General In-Charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)KwesiOfori, confirmed the arrest.

It said following a report of the robbery to the Weija Police Command, personnel arrested suspects at their hideouts at Ajasco Red Top and New Aplaku, all suburbs of Accra.

The statement said when Asabree was nabbed, he led the police to arrest Nana Arko, from his hideout at Lapadi.

It said a search on the two suspects led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxi cab, three laptops, one motorcycle, one locally manufactured pistol, a police vest, oneGota and 14 assorted wristwatches.

The statement said, all the four suspects were arraigned whiles efforts were underway to arrest other accomplices.