Egypt Has Spared No Effort to Support African Countries During Covid Crisis-Wael NASR El Din

24 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Wael Nasr el Din said Egypt has spared no effort to support fellow African countries during the coronavirus crisis, citing its dispatch of medical convoys across Africa and the launch of the presidential initiative to treat one million Africans from Hepatitis C.

Nasr el Din was delivering a speech before the 69th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), held via videoconference from November 15 to December 5.

He stressed Africa cannot be marginalized again regarding the distribution of vaccines.

The diplomat referred to the ACHPR's role in helping African nations to face challenges and promote human rights by seeking to restore the balance between economic, social and cultural rights on the one hand, and political and civil rights on the other.

Reviewing Egypt's national strategy for human rights, he said the strategy reflects Egypt's sincere will to implement constitutional obligations in addition to its commitments under the international human rights conventions which it had signed.

