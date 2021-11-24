Egypt: President of the National Council for Women (Ncw) Maya Morsi Said Egypt Has Always Been Keen On Supporting the Role of Women in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (Oic)'s Member States.

President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsi said Egypt has always been keen on supporting the role of women in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s member states.

Morsi also doubles as head of the ministerial council of the Women Development Organization (WDO) of the OIC.

During her participation on Tuesday 23/11/2021 in an interactive dialogue on the establishment of a multilateral partnership fund for the WDO of the OIC, Morsi lauded President Abdel Fattah El Sisi' role in support of the establishment of the WDO, along with his instructions to the government that Egypt pay the annual contributions allocated for the Cairo-based WDO, an affiliate to the OIC, that were set to be paid by the least developed countries.

The event is organized by the UN Women, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Morsi hailed the WDO's achievements over the past period, voicing hope the organization would realize more progress within the coming period.

According to the NCW's official, Egypt will endeavor during its chairmanship of the OIC's 8th ministerial council to focus on two main pivots; women economic empowerment, especially in light of the untoward impact of Covid-19 pandemic and fighting the negative impact of terror and extremism on women.

She citied Egypt's establishment of the WDO as a contribution to efforts aimed at enhancing women rights.

Morsi also underscored the importance of rallying efforts with UN bodies, with a view to promoting the WDO's structure and staffers.

MENA