Egypt: 'Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs' Exhibition Sees High Turnout

24 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

About 8,000 tickets were sold in the first hours of the first day of 'Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs" exhibition, which opened at the Houston Museum of Natural Science on November 20.

In this regard, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of the Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry's delegation welcomed the visitors, who were awed by the greatness of Egypt's ancient civilization.

Meantime, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Marketing and Promotion Lamiaa Kamel noted the visitors, the children in particular, expressed their eagerness to visit Egypt, especially in the winter.

The visitors used the QR code attached at the Egyptian pavilion which allows them to know more about the Egyptian tourist destinations, Kamel added.

According to the ministry, the exhibition is held on an area of 3,000 square meters and displays 181 artifacts, some over 5,000 years old, highlighting some of the most distinctive characteristics of the ancient Egyptian civilization.

The exhibition continues through May 22, 2022.

