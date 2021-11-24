Africa: 13th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly to Discuss Updates On African Football

Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) will hold its 13th Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) in Cairo, Egypt on Friday 26 November 2021.

The Extraordinary General Assembly will start at 09h00 and will be live on CAF YouTube and www.cafonline.com.

The meeting will be chaired by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

Amongst other things to be discussed:

Annual Revised Budget 2021-2022

Africa Football Infrastructure Development Program

FIFA International Match Calendar for Men and Women, including FIFA Men's and Women's World Cups

Pan-African Super League

See full agenda below

Agenda - CAF Extraordinary General Assembly - 26 November 2021 [PDF]

This will be followed by a press conference to be addressed by CAF President Dr. Motsepe at 14:00 Cairo time (12:00 GMT).

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com