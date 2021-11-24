Malawi: MP Rewards Wanderers for Reaching Top 8 Semis

AUTHOR: Nyasa Times Reporter

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West Susan Dossi rewarded Mighty Be Forward Wanderers for reaching the Airtel Top 8 semi-finals in style.

Wanderers, who drew the wrath of their hard-to-please fans, after a 1-0 home loss to Moyale Barracks in the first leg of the quarter-finals two weeks ago, avenged in the second leg with the same scoreline and went on to win 5-4 on post-match penalty shootout.

This prompted Dossi, who is also the team's board member, to take them out for a meal at Sunbird Livingstonia complete with a boat ride on Lake Malawi.

Speaking to the media, the daughter of former Minister of Sports and BBC sports journalist Moses Dossi, said she wanted to appreciate their effort after they were heavily bashed for the loss.

"Honestly the team has done us proud as it was not expected to beat Moyale away and proceed to the semi-finals that's why fans were angry to the point of calling for the dismissal of coaches.

"So, I wanted to thank them in special way for the job well done as well making a point to the fans to be patient."