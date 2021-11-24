Malawi: High Court Rebuffs Businessman On Media Gag Injunction

24 November 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

AUTHOR: Cedric Nkungula - Nyasa Times

The High Court in Malawi has emphasised that free speech is a non-negotiable human right as the country's Constitution places a premium on freedom of speech and freedom of the press and therefore no-one should be allowed to bully or gag the press.

Malawi's award winning High Court Judge, Justice Michael Tembo on Tuesday dismissed an application by controversial multi-billionaires Zuneth Sattar and Ashok Nair restraining the country's leading dailies, Nation Publications Limited and Times Media Group from publishing any matter related to the two business persons who are allegedly entangled in massive corruption scandals.

In his determinstion, Judge Tembo refused to grant the injunction saying Malawi Constitution places a premium on freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

"As such this court will not, willy - nilly, gag free speech or freedom of the press on the allegation of defamation," said Tembo.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X