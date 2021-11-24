Malawi: High Court Rebuffs Businessman On Media Gag Injunction

AUTHOR: Cedric Nkungula - Nyasa Times

The High Court in Malawi has emphasised that free speech is a non-negotiable human right as the country's Constitution places a premium on freedom of speech and freedom of the press and therefore no-one should be allowed to bully or gag the press.

Malawi's award winning High Court Judge, Justice Michael Tembo on Tuesday dismissed an application by controversial multi-billionaires Zuneth Sattar and Ashok Nair restraining the country's leading dailies, Nation Publications Limited and Times Media Group from publishing any matter related to the two business persons who are allegedly entangled in massive corruption scandals.

In his determinstion, Judge Tembo refused to grant the injunction saying Malawi Constitution places a premium on freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

"As such this court will not, willy - nilly, gag free speech or freedom of the press on the allegation of defamation," said Tembo.