Tanzania: Kagere, Mayanga Command Golden Boot Race

AS the seventh round of the NBC Premier League rages on this Friday, Simba's striker Meddie Kagere and Polisi Tanzania hit-man Vitalisy Mayanga are commanding the golden boot race with each netting 4 goals.

It is evident that in the ongoing Premier League season, goals have been hard to come by no wonder until this juncture, the two top scorers have netted four goals apiece which clearly indicates that the usual goal galore has been limited.

Kagere scored a brace during his team's recent league match against Ruvu Shooting which ended in a 3-1 win for Simba as the Rwandan import seemed to have regained his scoring touch that gave him the golden boot two seasons ago.

He, however, has an opportunity to stretch his lead if he is able to score against Geita Gold in their next league match to be staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Also, his Polisi Tanzania compatriot, Mayanga will be looking to continue representing his team at the top of the pile by making sure that he scores as many goals as necessary to increase his current tally.

Those with three goals and their teams in brackets are Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Crispin Mhagama (Mbeya Kwanza) and George Mpole (Geita Gold).

Again, eight players with two goals until the sixth round are Fiston Mayele and Jesus Moloko (Young Africans), Shiza Kichuya (Namungo), Juma Luizio (Mbeya City), Ramadhan Chombo (Biashara United), Jeremiah Juma (Tanzania Prisons), Reliant Lusajo (Namungo) and Mbaraka Abed (Kagera Sugar).

In terms of goalkeepers with the best performance include Simba's shot-stopper Aishi Manula who leads the category with five clean sheets generated from six games played.

Manula conceded only one goal in their 3-1 win over Ruvu Shooting. he had, prior to the encounter, played a total of 540 minutes.

Yanga's Malian goalie Djigui Diarra and Coastal Union's Mussa Mbisa have rocked horns with four clean sheets apiece after six matches and each played 540 minutes.

Those with three clean sheets are Haroun Mandanda (Mbeya City), Hussein Masalanga (Dodoma Jiji) and James Ssetuba (Biashara United).