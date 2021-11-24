Uganda: Government Launches Recovery Fund for SMEs Affected By Covid-19

24 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Ministry of Finance in conjunction with Bank of Uganda and the Uganda Bankers Association have launched Shs 200 billion recovery fund for small and medium enterprises affected by Covid-19.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, the minister of Finance Matia Kasaija said that the fund will assist Ugandan's business community with affordable credit to recover from effects of Covid-19.

Kasaija said that the fund is affordable, timely and comes at a time when several SMEs are trying to recover from effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All small businesses operated by individuals, groups,partnerships and companies employing 5-49 people, and with annual turnover of Shs 10 million to Shs 100 million are eligible under this fund," Kasaija said.

"The maximum loan amount will be Shs100 million at interest rate of not more than 10 percent per annum."

Kasaija said participating financial institutions will match the government's initial amount of Shs 100 billion meaning they will have to find with another Shs 100 billion to bring the total to Shs 200 billion.

He said that the Bank of Uganda shall administer the fund on behalf of the Government.

Ramathan Ggoobi, who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance said the goal of the fund is to enhance the capability of small businesses to recover and resume operations at the levels they were before Covid-19.

"I therefore wish to call upon the general public to utilise this intervention for production and economic activities as we take the precautionary measures to overcome the pandemic," Ggoobi said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X