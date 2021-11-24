Tanzania: CCM Wants Ministers to Stick to Party's Manifesto

THE ruling CCM has directed ministers to stick to the party's manifesto as they implement various development projects in the country.

CCM Secretary General, Daniel Chongolo made the directives on Tuesday, noting that the ministers have no options in implementing any of the development projects under the party's policy and within the ministers' portfolio.

He insisted on the need for the ministers to execute their responsibilities effectively for the benefit of the people and fulfill the pledges outlined in the CCM manifesto.

Mr Chongolo made the directives after Manonga Member of Parliament, Seif Gulamali complained of government failure to construct Ndala-Simbo-Nkinga-Ziba road that connects the area to Shinyanga region despite several efforts of asking the minister responsible to work on the road for betterment of the 'wananchi' in the area.

However, the CCM leader said the minister has no choice to work on the road but he is required to provide funds for the construction of the road at tarmac road level.

Mr Chongolo asserted that his party will make sure all pledges in the manifesto are fulfilled, vowing to ensure strong supervision by the government to achieve the intended goals.

Chongolo also pointed out the rural electrification program in Igunga as another plan likely to fail if the minister responsible fails to take action in ensuring all the villages in Manonga constituency are connected to electricity before December 2022.

"I have been informed by your MPs that Igunga is facing a challenge in electricity connection, many villages have not been electrified, I'm going to ask him the plan he has in ensuring the villages here are connected to power before the deadline," he said.

Mr Chongolo reminded the minister that CCM entered an agreement with the government to implement the party's manifesto, noting that failure by the minister to act according to the party's requirements will make it fail to achieve its goal.