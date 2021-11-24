Nigeria: Insecurity - Bayelsa Re-Imposes Curfew On Waterways, Other Gateways

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Following recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the State, the Bayelsa State Police Command and the State Security Council have re-imposed curfew in the state capital, particularly the entry and exit points along the East-West Road from 10pm to 6am daily.

The Security Council who took the drastic security measures to curb the menace, also reminded residents and visitors to the state that the curfew from 7pm to 6am in the waterways in the State is still in force.

The measures also reiterated the ban on the use of speedboats with 200 Horse Power Engines in all waterways in the state while vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates are banned from operating throughout the State.

A statement by the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, however, said owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses with police permits are warned to revalidate the permits at the Police Headquarters Yenagoa to avoid subsequent arrest and prosecution.

The statements reads: "Ban on the use of Sienna cars with tinted glasses throughout the State from 7pm to 6am .

"Ban on use of motorcycles within Yenagoa Capital City is still in force. Owners of motorcycles are advised to adhere to the ban or stand the risk of being arrested, prosecuted and the motorcycles impounded.

"Re-Imposition of curfew in the the State Capital, particularly the entry and exit points long the East-West Road from 10pm to 6am daily.

"Imposition of curfew from 7pm to 6am in the waterways in the State is still in force. "Ban on the use of speedboats with 200 Horse Power Engines in all waterways in the state is also still in force."

While soliciting the co-operation and understanding of the public, the statement said officers and men would commence conducting stop and search to ensure compliance with the above measures in order to make Bayelsa State a safe and secured place for all to live and engage in businesses for development.