Nigeria: Akeredolu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Ikare-Akoko

24 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Fidelis David in Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has imposed of a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Town, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State.

THISDAY gathered that some deaths have been recorded as a result of sporadic gunshots that have pervaded the ancient town as the community marked the Ikare Day celebration.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Akure by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, the curfew is with immediate effect.

"This comes on the heels of security reports and credible intelligence arising from the situation in Ikare. Security agencies, especially the Police and Amotekun have already been directed to ensure full compliance and enforcement of the curfew imposed. All traditional rulers, opinion and religious leaders are enjoined to give maximum support to this order just as they are to rein in their subjects and wards.

In the same vein, the governor has lifted the24- hour curfew on Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

The earlier curfew was sequel to the violent dimension of what was initially considered a peaceful protest in the town following the outcome of a Councillorship bye-election.

But in the latest release, Akeredolu said: "The State Security Council at its meeting on Monday reviewed the situation and concluded that while efforts are not spared to sustain the relative peace, it was only appropriate to lift the curfew, for now. This notwithstanding, all those arrested in connection with the crisis shall be prosecuted accordingly".

