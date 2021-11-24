Kenya: KRA Seizes Undeclared Gold Worth Sh31 Million From Female Passengers at JKIA

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs Officers Tuesday night intercepted approximately 4.88 kilograms of gold and jewelry that was being smuggled through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This was after Customs Officers stationed at JKIA identified a group of approximately 30 female Kenyan travellers who were departing from Nairobi to Mumbai, India through Doha.

The travelers are directly associated with three female travelers earlier intercepted entering Mumbai with approximately 1 kg of gold concealed internally on 19th August 2021.

During a body search, the Customs Officers in conjunction with the Multi-Agency team discovered approximately 4.88kgs of undeclared gold & jewellery from 15 female passengers.

The 15 women who were on board the flight were asked to cancel the flight to allow for further investigations. The intercepted gold and jewellery has been deposited in the Customs warehouse.

KRA encourages passengers to declare all cargo/items at the Ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.