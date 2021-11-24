Kenya: Police Launch Manhunt for GSU Officer Who Shot Colleague Dead

24 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

Police in Laikipia County have launched a manhunt for a General Service Unit (GSU) officer who shot his colleague dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer has since gone into hiding inside Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The man attached to Miteta GSU camp reportedly opened fire on his colleague after an argument.

"A disagreement ensued between the two GSU constables over an unknown issue when one of them picked his rifle and opened fire, shooting the other one in the head. He killed him on the spot," Laikipia County Police Commander John Nyoike told the Nation.

"After the incident, the assailant picked up his belongings that were packed in a bag. He also picked up his rifle and fled towards the conservancy," he added.

The police boss said the officer shot indiscriminately at the GSU camp as he fled.

"We have dispatched a team of officers to pursue the attacker," added Mr Nyoike.

The body of the victim is at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The government in September declared the Laikipia Nature Conservancy, owned by conservationist Kuki Gulmann, a disturbed zone as it launched a major security operation to fight banditry.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed at the conservancy with various security officers drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), GSU, Anti-Stock Theft Unit among others deployed there.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X