Kenya: Police Launch Manhunt for GSU Officer Who Shot Colleague Dead

Police in Laikipia County have launched a manhunt for a General Service Unit (GSU) officer who shot his colleague dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer has since gone into hiding inside Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The man attached to Miteta GSU camp reportedly opened fire on his colleague after an argument.

"A disagreement ensued between the two GSU constables over an unknown issue when one of them picked his rifle and opened fire, shooting the other one in the head. He killed him on the spot," Laikipia County Police Commander John Nyoike told the Nation.

"After the incident, the assailant picked up his belongings that were packed in a bag. He also picked up his rifle and fled towards the conservancy," he added.

The police boss said the officer shot indiscriminately at the GSU camp as he fled.

"We have dispatched a team of officers to pursue the attacker," added Mr Nyoike.

The body of the victim is at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The government in September declared the Laikipia Nature Conservancy, owned by conservationist Kuki Gulmann, a disturbed zone as it launched a major security operation to fight banditry.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed at the conservancy with various security officers drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), GSU, Anti-Stock Theft Unit among others deployed there.