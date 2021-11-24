Kenya: Three Arrested in Kilifi on Bribery Claims in KDF Recruitment

Detectives in Kilifi County are investigating a case where three people were arrested with envelopes containing cash at a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment drive at the Karisa Maitha grounds on Tuesday.

The suspects - Mr Kadenge Safari, 70, Ms Zingo Karisa, 47, and Ms Mercy Chizi Nyale,49, - were spotted by KDF soldiers hanging around the area with envelopes stuffed with unknown contents.

The suspects were frisked and found with about Sh600,000 in cash. Mr Safari had Sh220,000 while Ms Karisa and Ms Nyale had Sh195,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.

Kilifi Criminal Investigation Officer Geoffrey Kathurima said police believe the suspects, who have recorded their statements, planned to bribe KDF soldiers overseeing the recruitment.

"Being found at the recruitment area where the recruits had assembled means they had come to bribe (KDF officers)," said Mr Kathurima.

He said police will take action against people intending to bribe their way into the military.

The nationwide recruitment was launched at the Defence Headquarters earlier this month.

It aims to enrol fit Kenyans into the military to work as general service officer cadets, specialist cadets, general duty recruits, tradesmen and women, as well as defence forces constabularies (retired military and National Youth Service officers).

The recruitment, expected to run until November 26, takes place between 8am and 6pm on weekdays at designated centres.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt-Gen Francis Ogolla had warned people who planned to bribe recruiters.

"Should anyone give a bribe during this exercise, they will have themselves to blame," he said.