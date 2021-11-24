Tunisia: Covid-19 - Primary School in El Haouaria Closed

Tunis/Tunisia — The primary school of Sidi Madhkour in the delegation of El Haouaria, governorate of Nabeul, has been closed for 10 days after reporting several COVID-19 infections among its pupils, El Haouaria delegate Mohamed Amine Nasraoui stated to TAP.

The governorate of Nabeul logged 37 more infections and one death, bringing the caseload to 50,272 and the death toll to 1,440 since the outbreak of the pandemic, said Preventive Health Director Omar Sellimi.

14 patients are currently staying in various local hospitals, according to the latest statistics provided by the Local Health Directorate of Nabeul.