Tunisia: Covid-19 - Primary School in El Haouaria Closed

24 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The primary school of Sidi Madhkour in the delegation of El Haouaria, governorate of Nabeul, has been closed for 10 days after reporting several COVID-19 infections among its pupils, El Haouaria delegate Mohamed Amine Nasraoui stated to TAP.

The governorate of Nabeul logged 37 more infections and one death, bringing the caseload to 50,272 and the death toll to 1,440 since the outbreak of the pandemic, said Preventive Health Director Omar Sellimi.

14 patients are currently staying in various local hospitals, according to the latest statistics provided by the Local Health Directorate of Nabeul.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X