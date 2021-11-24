Tunisia to Host World Open Budo Martial Arts Championship, Nov.27-30

24 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the World Open Budo Martial Arts Championship on November 27-30 in Hammamet, with the participation of 200 players from 11 countries, namley host Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Turkey, France, Mali, Cameroon, Ukrain, Azerbidjan, India and Pakistan.

This championship will be organised by the Tunisian Kyokushinkai, Karate and Martial Arts (FTKAM) and the Federation and the Tunisian Federation of Kick, Thai Boxing, Savate and Associated disciplines (FTKTBSDA), under the aegis of the International Martial Arts Federation (IMAF).

A press conference will be held on Thursday in Tunis to shed light on the event.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X