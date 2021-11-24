Tunisia to Host World Open Budo Martial Arts Championship, Nov.27-30

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the World Open Budo Martial Arts Championship on November 27-30 in Hammamet, with the participation of 200 players from 11 countries, namley host Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Turkey, France, Mali, Cameroon, Ukrain, Azerbidjan, India and Pakistan.

This championship will be organised by the Tunisian Kyokushinkai, Karate and Martial Arts (FTKAM) and the Federation and the Tunisian Federation of Kick, Thai Boxing, Savate and Associated disciplines (FTKTBSDA), under the aegis of the International Martial Arts Federation (IMAF).

A press conference will be held on Thursday in Tunis to shed light on the event.