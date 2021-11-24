Egypt: Defense Minister Inspects 2nd Field Army Training Camp in North Sinai

24 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki inspected Wednesday a camp in North Sinai to prepare and train combatants of the Egyptian Second Field Army in line with the most advanced military trends to reach the highest degree of efficiency.

During the tour, the minister met with the Second Field Army commanders and military personnel and delivered a speech in which he conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's appreciation of the armed forces men's efforts and sacrifices to maintain stability all across Sinai Governorate.

Zaki hailed the combatants' abilities and readiness to execute assigned missions to preserve their country's stability.

The tour came in line with the minister's keenness on continued contact with the army personnel in support of their patriotic role. He also honored distinguished army members for their efforts and devotedness.

