Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Stable At Beginning of Transactions

The US dollar exchange rate was stable at the beginning of Wednesday's transactions at major banks in Egypt.

The dollar exchange rate reached its highest buying price at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt, the Arab Investment Bank and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), recording EGP 15.68 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate remained stable, recording EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The dollar rate also registered EGP 15.66 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling at the Commercial International Bank (CIB), Credit Agricole, HSBC and BLOM Bank Egypt. At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt, the dollar rate recorded EGP 15.68 for buying and EGP 15.76 for selling.

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 15.65 for buying and EGP 15.77 for selling.

The euro price slightly raised to record EGP 17.56 for buying and EGP 17.71 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

At the CIB, the euro price reached EGP 17.59 for buying and EGP 17.73 for selling.

According to the CBE, the average euro rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 17.60 for buying and EGP 17.74 for selling.

Meanwhile, the pound sterling registered EGP 20.93 for buying and EGP 21.09 for selling at the CIB and EGP 20.90 for buying and EGP 21.06 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

According to the CBE, the average pound sterling rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 20.91 for buying and EGP 21.07 for selling.

As for Arab currencies, the Saudi Riyal maintained its stability, registering 4.18 for buying and 4.19 for selling at the NBE and Banque Misr.

