Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy checked on the latest preparations to celebrate the reopening of el Kebash Road on Thursday.

This comes within the framework of Shaarawy's intensified visits to Luxor during the past few months to follow up the implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to finish the renovation project of el Kebash Road.

Shaarawy and Luxor Governor Moustafa Alham will check on the final touches done in the project.

MENA