Liberians Deserve to Benefit From LISCR Programs - U.S. Amb. Mccarthy

Monrovia — United States Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Michael A. McCarthy says Liberians deserve to benefit from Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) and Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) from this program and other foundationally important business relationships.

The Liberian Registry is administered by the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR, LLC), a private U.S. owned and globally operated company. LISCR is internationally recognized for its professionalism and commitment to reducing redundant workflow procedures in order to increase efficiency.

Amb. McCarthy made the assertion on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, when he paid a visit at the institution's state-of-the-art offices in Sinkor, which was dedicated last week Friday.

Amb. McCarthy visits was marked by a tour of the new facilities and an engagement with the Managing Director of LISCR, Abraham Avi Zaidenberg.

Amb. McCarthy said LISCR is one of the most important links between the United States and Liberia, and the US is grateful for the consistent and productive cooperation on a host of key issues.

Amb. McCarthy said LISCR and the Liberian Maritime Authority have been key partners to combat international contraband shipments and sanctions evasion, ensuring that malign actors cannot look to Liberia to further illegal activities.

"Equally as important is LISCR's benefit to Liberia. As the second largest ship registry in the world, the revenue, jobs, and expertise generated by LISCR, LMTI, and the LMA have the potential to benefit Liberia's economy in nearly every sector," Amb. McCarthy said.

Accordingly, Amb. McCarthy said he hopes that as the Government of Liberia continues to work to effectively mobilize revenue for important investments in infrastructure, health, education, and other developmental areas, these revenues are transparently incorporated into the national budget.

"Liberians deserve to benefit -- and see how they benefit -- from this and other foundationally important business relationships," Amb. McCarthy said.

Amb. McCarthy lauded LISCR and LMTI for the opportunity to visit and learn more about the institution's operations and contributions.

He added that he looks forward to continuing and expanding our productive and important partnership.

The President of the LISCR Football Club, Benjamin Solanke said as part of its future plan for development of young talents in Liberia, the club is considering the establishment of a football academy that will train and nurture the talents of young footballers in the junior and medium categories.

"These young players will benefit from professional technical experts who will help them in reaching the highest standard of football. The land has been purchased and is currently situated in Kpan's Town on the Marshall road. The current structure of the program includes the senior level team LISCR F. C. in the first division, Gardnersville FC in the second division, Junior Gardnersville in the third division and other partner teams," Mr. Solanke said.

According to him, they continue to make stride in the football arena to ensure that football in Liberia is developed to the highest standard.

Mr. Solanke said the club has made historical moments and achievements at the level of the Liberia Football Association leagues.

He said the club performance has been splendid and its position well maintained as one of the top-rated clubs in Liberia; winning the first division twice and knockout five times and the super cup three times.

He, however, indicated that the club has participated in the CAF club competition five times since its foundation and these representations have also helped in the process of showcasing these young Liberian footballers.