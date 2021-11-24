Liberian Boxer Freedy Kiwitt Wins Third Fight

Liberian — German boxer "Pretty Boy" Freddy Kiwit has won his third fight for Universal in Hamburg on Saturday November 20,2021 against Colombian Wilber Blanco Martinez.

Kiwitt marched to the ring on Saturday for the Fugees hit "Ready Or Not", he didn't know exactly what was in store for him.

The preparation for his fight was difficult because there was little material from his opponent Wilber Blanco Martinez from Colombia, who was unbeaten in eight fights.

The 28-year-old won eight of his fights by knockout. Still, Freddy Kiwitt showed that he was perfectly adjusted to his opponent.

Kiwitt, who won 19 times in 22 fights, made short work of his three years younger opponent. In contrast to his last fight against Johan Perez, in which Kiwitt had to go the full distance, he started the knockout in the third round on Saturday.

The "Pretty Boy" got off to a good start against a fierce opponent who rarely got his punches to the finish. Blanco remained dangerous, however, and delivered an interesting fight.