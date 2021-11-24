Liberia: Court Gives Order for Unity Party Eviction From Headquarters Building

Monrovia — Former Ruling Unity Party, has been ordered evicted from it's Congo Town Headquarters by the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice for failure to settled US$150,000 rental fees.

This follows the party's lawyers' open confession in court that they were indebted to the McClain Enterprises, owner of the building that the Unity Party's headquarters.

Civil Law Court Judge, Kennedy Peabody on Tuesday held the party liable, In a summary proceedings.

The summary proceeding was intended to recover possession of real estate property from the political party.

At the same time, the court has reduced the owner of the building USD$ 250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand) demand for damages to USD$ 20,000 (Twenty Thousand United States Dollars), before evicting the former the Party from the property.

During the proceeding, defense lawyers interposed no objections to the fees owed the owners, but rejected the US$20,000 (Twenty Thousand Dollars) that the Court awarded the owners of the property for damages with an appeal to the Supreme Court, consistent with Chapter 24, Section 24.1 & 2 of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

The McClains have maintained that the lease agreement between them and the Unity Party has since expired in 2018, but up to and including July 2020, the Unity Party was owing them an arrear of US180,000 (Thousand United States Dollars) for three years, and has since refused to pay the amount.

The debt ran from July1, 2018 to July July 30, 2021 at the rate of US$60,000 per year.