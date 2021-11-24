Liberia: LFA Ends Extraordinary Congress, Admits 7 New Members

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has concluded its extraordinary congress with all three proposals presented by the Executive Committee and placed on the agenda being voted for.

The congress took place on Saturday, 20 November at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville with several football stakeholders in attendance.

The election for Executive Committee Member was understandably postponed because the report from Election Committee headed by Atty. Safuah Mai Gray showed that none of the two candidates was qualified.

After the roll call of delegates by General Secretary Isaac T.Z. Montgomery, the LFA President Mustapha Raji delivered an opening address to Congressional Members reminding them of the key agenda, election to replace Judge EC Joseph Kollie and calling for the continuous support of all stakeholders for football to succeed.

The president of the FA Mustapha Raji recounted the continuous supports of the Chief Patron of Sports, H.E. George Manneh Weah, recognized the Ministry of Sports substantial support and as always pled for more government support to football.

"I want to be grateful to the Chief Patron of Sports H.E. George Manneh Weah for his continuous support to football especially ensuring that out clubs participated in continental competitions."

The FA president also seized the moment to call for more support to women's teams as was done in the case of Determine Girls.

Raji in his opening speech mentioned that in addition to Tusa Field, Doris Williams Sports Stadium, and SKD Practice Pitch having artificial turfs, Bong, Bomi, and Nimba Counties are next in line to benefit from mini pitch infrastructures.

Raji promised stakeholders that FIFA 2.0 Forward projects such as the LFA HQ, scoreboard and floodlights installation at ATS are well on course.

"The first, second, and third payments of the LFA Headquarters is complete and we're awaiting the fourth payment so that hopefully in 2022, the 1.5M project will be dedicated."

President Raji spoke of new competitions such as the U-15 league which ends Friday, 26 November with an opportunity for the winners to travel to Cameroon to compete with others of their kinds at the AFCON 2022 all thanks to ORANGE sponsorship.

The President was pleased with the good partnership and rapport that exist between Morocco and is vigorously engaging with Egypt, Mauritania, Tanzania, and Equatorial Guinea to create more opportunities for Liberia football.

The football house boss reaffirmed his wholesome support for every sectors of the game including Medics, Match Commissioners, Referees and etc.

At the business of congress, three proposals were passed by the delegates; the admittance of 7 new members (Cece United, PAGS FC, Bong Rangers, City Football Academy, D.C Shooters, Shaitta Angels, and Soccer Ambassadors), the increment of the number of Women's Upper league Football Clubs from 9 to 10, and the separation of Media, Marketing, and Sponsorship Committee to Media & Communication Committee and Marketing & Sponsorship Committee.

Delivering the Ministry of Sports position at the congress Minister D. Zeogar Wilson said he is impressed with the team of LFA leadership and called for more support for football from government is understandable."

"Mr. President, I like to commend your team. You've done your best... and speaking of more support for football from government is more than understandable.

"We'll support your grassroots efforts because to build a vibrant program, we have to go back to the grassroots.

"With that said, the 2022/2023 budget reaches 9.2 million for the first time and football stands to benefit 3 million plus," Minister Wilson concluded.

The Liberia National Olympic Committee was represented by Vice President Macolm Joseph who delivered a special remark on behalf of his President, Phillibert Brown.

"The LNOC is very pleased with football development and this is no way I'm singing praises to the current leadership but to call a spade a spade.

"So, the LNOC President is very pleased and again we want to say congrats and wish you a fruitful deliberation," Mr. Joseph emphasized.

At the close of Congress, football stakeholders agreed to postpone the EC election to a later date when the process will be reopened for contestants to submit all relevant paper works.

Tickly Monkoney had earlier withdrawn leaving Blanco President Cyrus Yeanay the only contestant in the race for the vacant EC position created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Kollie.

Meanwhile the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has approved the Election Committee's recommendations to reopen, re-vet candidates, and set new date for the election process after it was put on hold at the Extraordinary Congress (EOC) on Saturday, 20 November.

The LFA has set Wednesday, 1 December 2021 for the election date to fill the vacant EC seat left behind by Judge Joseph Kollie.

The process reopens Tuesday, 23 November to all stakeholders and closes Friday, 26 November 2021 at 17:00Hrs GMT; including those who previously applied to contest.

Two candidates previously applied but didn't meet all the guidelines and were disqualified by the Election Committee.

The new election will be held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, the Headquarters of the LFA.