Liberia: Infectious Disease Scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan Gets Award for Public Healthcare Innovation

Washington, DC — At an event held in College Park, Maryland over the weekend at the University of Maryland, infectious disease scientist and social activist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, was awarded the first ever Manevia Leadership African Award in Public Healthcare Innovation for 2021 (MALA 2021).

Dr. Nyan has made numerous contributions to Africa and the world through his work in medicine science, public health, technology in diagnostics within the context of the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-3) for health and well-being - advocating for Africa to produce her own testing kits and vaccines for coronavirus and other diseases instead of depending on donations.

"We are pleased to recognize the many impactful contributions you [Dr. Nyan] have made in saving lives during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, your fight against the present global COVID-19 Pandemic, and also in fighting for social justice," Sam Wantoe, the award presenter added.

The Manevia African Leadership Award was established in line with United Nations principles to recognized and celebrate African innovators who are working tirelessly in their fields to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thus transforming society for national and continental growth and development.

In fighting the present pandemic, Dr. Nyan has conducted numerous COVID-19 vaccination awareness in Liberia and other African countries including pandemic response activities in diagnostics, public awareness, and vaccination along with other colleagues in the US and Africa through the Diaspora COVID-19 Focus Group and the Maryland Medical Responds Corps.

Several others including innovators from Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria also received awards.

Nigerian activist, Omotunla Faawumi, who fights against human trafficking in Africa, took home Emerging Female Leadership Award for her fight for human rights, while Dr. Dubem Gbujie an environmental activist from Nigeria won the award for Innovation in Climate Change.

Tete Ruth Farkollie, a young activist and innovative Liberian entrepreneur received an award for promoting African-style interior decoration and promoting SDGs to ensure quality and equal opportunities for education for all, gender equality, peace and justice.

Child Rights advocates, economic freedom fighters and community leaders including Satta Sirleaf, Darlington Collins, Musa Willie, Joe Wilson, among others took home awards for their work in community organizations, good governance, and rights advocacy.

In his acceptance remark, Dr. Nyan, the NIH-trained infectious diseases scientist emphasized that "my time will continue to be devoted to providing the best of services in medicine, science and technology to the African continent and the world," adding that, "science, medicine and technology should be used to move Africa on the path of progress."

Dr. Nyan, who is also a social activist, commented that, "I have dedicated myself to the advocacy for youth, women's causes, environmental causes and advocacy for science medicine and innovation; I appreciate this award and identify with all of you young activists for your dedication and courage in your advocacy for positive change and transformation in our societies."

In advocating for democracy and good governance in Africa, Dr. Nyan stressed the "need to bridge the generational gap as we engage the politics of our respective African countries and continent so as to move the continent on the path of progress."

The Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Shufflex Biomed, Dr. Nyan, is the inventor of the rapid multiplex diagnostic test for infectious diseases (the Nyan-Test). The Nyan-Test can detect about 3-7 infections and simultaneously identify them in less than an hour. He was awarded a US patent for his invention and recognized last year by the 2020 German-Berlin Science Week.

Dr. Nyan has received other awards and recognitions including the 2017 African Innovation Award Special Prize for Social Impact and the Humane Order for African Redemption in 2016 when he served as National Orator of the Liberia's 169 Independence Commemoration.