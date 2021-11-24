Ghana: Adalbert Diouf Appointed for JS Saoura Vs. Hearts of Oak Clash

24 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Adalbert Diouf has been appointed as referee for the match between Ghanaian Champions Accra Hearts of Oak.and Algerian side JS Saoura.

Diouf has a decent experience on the African continent having officiated in the CAF U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

The referee recently handled Ghana's international friendly against Morocco in Rabat in June this year. He will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (Assistant Referee I), Mamadou Ngom (Assistant Referee II) and Alioune Sow Sandigui (Fourth Official).

Tunisia's Yassine Harrouch will serve as the Match Commissioner while Tamer DorryAbd El Salam from Egypt works as Referee Assessor.

RachidBoukhalfa from Algeria completes the list of officials as COVID-19 Officer.

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final round 2nd leg tie is scheduled for Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the 20th August 1955 stadium in Bechar at 17H45.

