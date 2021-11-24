Cameroon: International Fund for Agricultural Development - New Country Director Presents Accreditation Papers

Emime Ndihokubwayo handed her letters of introduction to the Minister of External Relations on November 22, 2021.

The newly designated Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development of the United Nations (IFAD), Emime Ndihokubwayo, has presented her letters of introduction to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience the former granted the latter on November 22, 2021.

Born in Burundi, she has over 20 years of experience in rural development in Africa and beyond having served in various institutions including central governments, regional and pan African institutions as well as international organisations.

Going by her educational career, she holds a Master's Degree in Governance and Development from the University of Antwerp, Belgium, a Bachelor of Arts in Law from the University of Burundi and Executive Leadership and Management Certificate from Syracuse University, New York, USA.

Prior to her appointment as IFAD Country Director, she served as interim Head of the Central African Hub and Country Director of IFAD office in Yaounde from January 1, 2021. The Hub covers Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, and Soa Tome and Principe.

Emime Ndihokubwayo has equally been Programme, Policy and Advocacy Officer with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) where she led advocacy in Africa based in Nairobi, Kenya. She has in-depth experience in strategy and development, and implementation of projects that address poverty as in building partnerships and networks with focus on Africa's development. During her tenure at the helm of IFAD in Cameroon, she will together with authorities exploit avenues and opportunities of developing agricultural mechanisms to fight against poverty and improve the livelihoods of the population.