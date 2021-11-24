Cameroon: Patrick Mboma - Cameroon's Goal Merchant

The Indomitable Lion was one of the top scorers of the 2002 AFCON with three goals.

Former Indomitable Lions striker Patrick Mboma could be described as Cameroon's goal merchant in the 2002 edition of the Africa Nations Cup (AFCON). He scored three goals in the competition and this performance earned him the title of one of the top scorers of the AFCON.

He was the first to see the back of the net in Cameroon's opening encounter in the competition against the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 20, 2002 at Stade Babamba Traoré, Sikasso. He scored at the 40th minute and it turned out to be the lone goal of the encounter giving Cameroon victory. In the second match against Côte d'Ivoire, Mboma was again the savior. After over 84 minutes of drought, he came in the 85th minute to give his side victory. He did not score in the third group game but had already given Cameroon two group game victories and increased their chances of progressing to the second round.

Mboma came into the quarterfinals to be the deliverer again. He gave Cameroon the qualification ticket to the semifinals when he scored the lone goal of the encounter against Egypt at the 62nd minute. After this goal, Mboma did not see the back of the net again. He was not shortlisted in the first eleven to begin the final but history will definitely remember him as the player who delivered Cameroon in crucial moments during the 2002 AFCON.