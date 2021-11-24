Cameroon: CAF Confederation Cup Preliminaries - Coton Sport Strategizes in Douala

The Garoua boys will play the first leg on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Coton Sport of Garoua continues with their preparations ahead of their final preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania. The Garoua boys will play the first leg on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott in Mauritania. According to the official programme from the Coton Sport management, the team arrived in Douala yesterday November 23, 2021 via Yaounde. The players and technical staff were expected to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival in Yaounde before leaving for Douala. Coton Sport had their first training session in Douala yesterday at 5:00 p.m. The cotton weavers will have their last training session today, Wednesday November 24, 2021 in Douala at 4:00 p.m. The players are training under the supervision of Coach Ousmanou Abdoulaye. The team will leave Douala for Nouakchott tomorrow Thursday November 25, 2021 via Abidjan.

In Nouakchott, Coton Sport will have their first training on Friday November 26, 2021. Coton Sport will have a recognisance training session on Saturday November 27, 2021 at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott at 4:00 p.m. This will be followed by a technical pre-match meeting at 7:00 p.m. The match will take place on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Coton Sport defeated Opara United FC of Botswana in the previous round of the CAF Confederation Cup while Champions League dropouts, FC Nouadhibou were admitted in to the secondary competition following their elimination from the tournament by ES Setif of Algeria. The return leg of the last preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup will be played at the Reunification Stadium in Douala on December 5, 2021. Coton sport will have to play away from their base, the Roumde Aja Stadium, in Garoua. The sports facility is one of the six stadiums chosen for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations and will be handed over to CAF before the day of the match.