Cameroon: Mali 2002 - Memorable Venture

The 2002 African Cup of Nations was the 23rd edition of the competition. It took place in Mali and it was Cameroon's 11th appearance in the prestigious football tournament. The Indomitable Lions played in group C with DR Congo, Togo and Côte d'Ivoire. On arrival in Mali, the Indomitable Lions were based in Sikasso for the group stage of the competition.

It was a memorable venture for the Indomitable Lions as they won the trophy for the fourth time and two times in a row. During their first outing, Cameroon beat DR Congo 1-0 at the Stade Babemba Traoré in Sikasso. The match was watched by 15,000 spectators. Patrick Mboma scored the lone goal in the match. Cameroon beat Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 in their second game. The goal was scored by Mboma. In their third match, Cameroon thrashed Togo 3-0. Mboma, Eto'o and Olembe scored one goal each. Cameroon beat Egypt in the quarterfinal 1-0. Mboma scored for Cameroon. The Lions beat host country Mali 3-0 in the semifinal. Salomon Olembe scored two goals and Foe one. Cameroonian players put up excellent performances during the 2002 AFCON tournament. Patrick Mboma and Salomon Olembe were on the list of the best scorers in the competition. Both of them scored three goals each. Rigobert Song emerged as the best player of the tournament.

Apart from them other Lions like Samuel Eto'o, Lucien Metomo and Marc Vivien Foé scored one goal each. Patrick Mboma and Rigobert Song were on the list of CAF Team of the Tournament. The Indomitable Lions beat Senegal in the final on penalty kicks 3-2 after a goalless draw at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako. The encounter was watched by 50,000 spectators. At the end of the tournament, the Indomitable Lions emerged with the best attack, and defence after conceding no goal in the competition. They also entered the hall of fame as they joined Ghana and Egypt as four-time winners. They became the first side to retain the Cup since 1965.