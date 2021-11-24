Cameroon: Senate - Committees Start Scrutinising Bills

Eight bills already adopted by the National Assembly and a new bill governing the organisation and promotion of the Book Sector in Cameroon were tabled on November 23.

Serious work specifically on the scrutiny of bills during the ongoing November ordinary session of Parliament started in the Senate on November 23, 2021. During a plenary sitting of the Upper House of Parliament presided at by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, eight bills already adopted by the National Assembly and forward by its House Speaker to the Senate were tabled. These bills were straight away sent to the various competent Standing Committees of the House for scrutiny before their adoption in plenary sittings.

Senate President Niat Njifenji started by presenting the new bill forwarded by the President of the Republic which the Chairmen's Conference earlier judged admissible. That was the bill Governing the organisation and promotion of the Book Sector in Cameroon.

Then came the listing of the eight bills already adopted by the National Assembly. They included the Settlement Bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2020 Financial Year. There were also the bill to amend some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association and the bill governing the Inter-trade Organisations in Cameroon. By the time of going to press, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze was defending the Settlement Bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2020 Financial Year in the Committee on Finance and the Budget. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul was programmed to defend the bill to amend some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association in the Committee on Constitutional Laws and his colleague of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe was programmed to later on at night defend the bill governing the Inter-trade Organisations in Cameroon still in the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bills tabled during the Monday, November 23 plenary sitting that the competent Ministers are programmed to defend in the Foreign Affairs Committee today include: the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, adopted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 31 January 2016; bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted on 13 December 2006 and the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa, signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 29 January 2018. The remaining two bills were that to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Convention on the Protection and the use of Transboundary Water Courses and International Lakes, adopted at Helsinki, Finland on 17 March 1992 and the one to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Agreement on the establishment of the International Network for Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR), adopted in Beijing, China on 6 November 1997.