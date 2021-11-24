Cameroon: Sports Management - Officials Edified On Techniques

A seminar to educate professionals of the legal department and the media on sports law and the functioning of the CCA opened in Yaounde on Monday November 22, 2021.

The Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) is in charge of the handling disputes concerning sports in the institution. This organ which is solicited by the defendants as the last resort is regulated by documents which are often not known to the public and even actors of the sports movement. This has spurred up controversies due to poor interpretation of procedures or poor media coverage of the decisions. It is in this light that a two-day seminar to edify professionals of the legal department and the media on the theme, "X-ray of the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber: Focus on public service distribution of sports justice" opened in Yaounde on Monday November 22, 2021. Organised by the CNOSC, the workshop brought together participants from across the country.

Speaking at the opening, the Vice President of the CNOSC, Louis Timba Majoré said the workshop was to bring light on sports law in general and on the functioning of the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber in particular as well as the rules of media coverage of the procedures and legal judgements in the domain of sports. He called on the parties involved in the sports movement to adopt the teachings during the seminar and to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired as they go to their duty post for the benefit of the Olympic and Sports Movement in Cameroon. During the workshop, the participants were drilled on topics like the history of sports law in Cameroon, procedures, the ways of presenting cases and how legal decisions should be broadcast. The workshop ended yesterday November 23, 2021.