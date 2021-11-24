Ghana: I Want to See Ghana, Hungary Relations Grow - New Hungary Ambassador

The new Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana, Mr Támas Endre Fehér, says he wants to see the business relations between the two countries thrive for the benefit of their people.

Mr Féher was speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview last week Monday in his office.

He thus, invited more Hungarian companies to invest in the Ghanaian economy, noting that Ghana was a preferred business destination.

The Hungarian, who began his duty tour in September, said the two countries had enjoyed good diplomatic relationship dating back to 1961.

Mr Fehér told the Times that Ghana was a beacon of democracy and urged other African countries to emulate Ghana's good example.

While conceding that he used to think of Africa as a plague infested continent, the Hungary envoy stated that he has had a different view since he arrived in Ghana.

Mr Fehér said Ghana was endowed with enormous natural resources and could exploit its vast fertile land for agriculture.

In the area of education, the Hungary Ambassador said Ghana remains a beneficiary of Hungarian scholarships.

He said the government of Hungary increased scholarship allocation to Ghana from 50 in 2016 to 100 in 2019 in different courses except medicine.

On sanitation, he said the government of Hungary completed a waste water treatment project to clean the water system for Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said a contract was awarded to build two similar projects in Tamale and Takoradi.

In addition, he said the government of Hungary, through the Hungary Eximbank, provided funding for water projects in Dambai, Oti Region and Kueyanko in the Central Region.

He said a Hungarian security printing company called ANY is currently providing expertise to the Ghana Immigration Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for production of biometric passport and driver's license.

Mr Fehér arrived in Ghana on September 1 and began his duty tour afterwards.

He is also the Ambassador to Senegal, The Gambia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cote d'ivoire and Guinea.

Hungary has a rich history with its decedents migrating from Asia several centuries ago to settle in the European country.

Today, Hungary is one of the few countries in the world that won the prestigious Nobel Prize thirteen times in medicine, chemistry, physics, economics and literature.