Ghana: RMG Supports Farmers Day With Cheque, Other Items Worth Ghc65,000

RMG Ghana, an Agro-Inputs Company, has supported this year's Farmers' Day Celebrations with GH¢65,000.

The company handed over a cheque of Gh¢15,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), and additionally presented crop protection products, seeds, spraying inputs, both manual and motorised and knapsacks bolts valued at Gh¢50,000.

The donation, according to the company, was to support the government to motivate the farmers to increase productivity towards making Ghana a food sufficient nation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of RMG Ghana, Yvan Dorier, presenting the items said the company had for the past 10 years supported the National Farmers Day since it started operations in the country.

According to him, the resolve of the government to recognise the efforts of the country's hardworking farmers must be supported by everyone in order to ginger and boost the morale of the producers to increase production for socio-economic development of the country.

"This laudable initiative must not be the burden of government alone, but all well-meaning and spirited individuals and corporate institutions who depend on farmers for survival," he added.

The CEO stated that as a pioneer agro-input company, they were poised to continue complementing MOFA's efforts in providing incentives to the farmers who were the major food production agents in the country.

Mr Dorier indicated that the company was established to provide beneficial services to the Ghanaian farmer who would in turn increase productivity to ensure food security for the growing population which would eventually create wealth for the farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The best way to improve their productivity was to ensure availability of advanced technology for irrigation, quality crop protection products, fertilizers and seeds for agriculture production and that's what RMG stands for," he added.

He said the company was currently working with 15,000 farmers across the country through the provision of seeds, fertilizers, offer expertise and training, and also farming lands for irrigation roads and pump stations for paddy rice production.

Mr Dorier assured that the company would continue to create opportunities for farmers to improve productivity, use pivots to develop commercial agriculture, become a key partner in the Ghanaian seed sector with focus on Maize, Rice, Soya bean and vegetables.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong, commended the company for the gesture and urged them to actively participate in the exhibitions that would be mounted for the celebration in order to showcase their products.

He urged other spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate institutions to support in cash and kind to make the day a memorable one for the farmers.