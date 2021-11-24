Ghana: Review Match Schedules ... Kotoko Appeal to FA, Startimes

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Premier League broadcast right holders, StarTimes to reconsider the scheduling of games especially for that of the club.

According to the club, it recorded a lower amount from the gates, compared to the previous game against Bechem United.

Communications and Brands Manager of the club, David Obeng Nyarko, said, although they won on the pitch against Eleven Wonders, they lost hugely at the gates, adding that, "it was a worrying trend for the Kotoko.

He said they would have reaped a lot of money had the game been played on a Sunday at the traditional 3pm kick-off time.

"We are yet to finish the reconciliation of accounts but I can tell you that we fell short of what wasrealised from our previous game at the venue."

Mr. Obeng Nyarko advised the GFA and StarTimes to take a second look at the scheduling, especially for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak."

According to him, playing a Premier League game in Kumasi on a Saturday at 6pm comes as a great disadvantage to Asante Kotoko.

"In Kumasi, Saturday's are for traditional events such as important funerals, weddings, outdoorings and other social activities and so scheduling a game on a day like that does not augur well for us."

He said the schedulingis putting a number of the clubs in financial difficulties and urged the FA think about the plight of the clubs and act accordingly.