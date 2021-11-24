Somalia Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Over Deadly Drought

24 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Tuesday night declares a state of humanitarian emergency in Somalia.

Roble said the situation was fast escalating as drought ravages 80 per cent of the country.

He called on the various sectors of the community and the international community to contribute to those affected by the drought.

" I call upon all Somalis, business people, religious leaders, diaspora and the International Community to make concerted efforts to significantly contribute to mitigating the suffering of those affected by the drought," Roble said.

The move by the prime minister comes barely four days after he appointed a Ministerial Committee on Drought Relief.

The United Nations said about 2.3 million people already suffering with serious water, food and pasture shortages in Somalia, a rapidly worsening drought could lead to an "extreme situation" by April next year.

Among the worst affected areas include the villages of Golweyn, Yurkud and other areas between Garbaharey and Luuq in the Gedo region.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X