Liberia: MRU Adopts Major Pact in Monrovia

A major pact has been adopted at a special Mano River Union Diplomatic, Peace, Security and Democracy Conference held for the first time in Liberia, following a two-day gathering in Margibi County of authorities from the MRU countries.

Convened at the initiative of Liberian President George Manneh Weah, the conference called on member states of the MRU and ECOWAS to continue to uphold the fundamental tenets and values enshrined in their charters to promote good governance, rule of law, respect for human rights and to fight corruption in all its forms.

The conference adopted the form of separate closed door working sessions of Foreign Affairs Ministers, Defense Ministers and Chiefs of Defense Staff.

During the open and closed-door consultations, the participants reiterated their grave concerns about the political situation in Guinea, particularly the unconstitutional removal from office of a democratically elected government.

They endorsed and reaffirmed the common position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) and pledged support and commitment to the ECOWAS process and transition road map in Guinea.

The conference commended the relentless efforts of Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, to bring about a peaceful and amicable resolution of the situation in the Republic of Guinea.

The Conference welcomed the pronouncements and commitment of the National Transitional Council of Guinea to restore constitutional order and return power in the shortest possible time.

It furthered that the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) be encouraged to comply with the ECOWAS transition roadmap, and to establish a clear process of transition; setting a timetable for the holding of free, fair, and transparent elections and restoration of constitutional order.

The conference urged that MRU engages the leaders of the National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) in Guinea as well as ECOWAS in order to develop a framework for the return to constitutional rule;

The delegates further noted with keen interest the focus of the National Transitional Council to fight corruption, initiate reforms, and strengthen institutions to sustain an irreversible transition to democracy, governance, and constitutional rule in Guinea.

The Conference adopted with great appreciation the policy framework and guide outlined in the keynote address of President Weah who observed the historical threats to the peace, security, and stability of the sub-region.

President Weah commended the MRU in its attempt to foster closer working relations with ECOWAS, AU, UNOWAS, and other partners to revive the 15th Protocol of the MRU on Peace, Security, and Defense.

The conference adopted President Weah's call for MRU-ECOWAS collaboration to support conflict management, resolution, peacebuilding, and political transformation in Guinea as an added impetus to the proposed revision of the ECOWAS supplementary protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

The Conference also adopted the proposal of President Weah calling for a merged ECOWAS - AU - MRU Mission to be supported by the UN Peace Building Commission Fund and other international partners, which should be established to support the ECOWAS mediation effort in the current Guinean transitional arrangements being undertaken to prepare Guinea for democratic elections and the return to constitutional order.

The Secretary-General of the MRU Amb. Medina Wesseh, Esq., was called upon to reach out to ECOWAS, AU, UN, United Nations Peace Building Commission, and other partners to foster stronger and more active partnerships in peace-building initiatives for the MRU, and specifically for its engagement in Guinea.

The conference noted that the Joint Security Committee of the MRU be reactivated to enhance intelligence sharing and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and ensure security in the MRU.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It noted also that requisite funds be mobilized to support the periodic meetings of all the structures indicated in the MRU revised fifteenth (15th) Protocol of Peace, Security and Defense.

It detailed that ECOWAS, AU, UNOWAS, and the Kingdom of Morocco serve as moral guarantors of the MRU's complementary supportive role of ECOWAS' Agenda in Guinea.

"That a Joint Mission comprising the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Defense, Chiefs of Defense Staff and the Secretary-General of the Mano River Union (MRU) pay a visit to the Republic of Guinea as early as December 2, 2021, before the next ECOWAS Summit which convenes on December 12, 2021," it said.

It indicated that the MRU Secretariat should work along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia to convene a summit of the Mano River Union in Monrovia, and encourage the leaders of the MRU to meet on the sidelines of the ECOWAS Summit in Abuja, 12 December 2021 prior to the Monrovia Summit.